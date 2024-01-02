Tuesday, December 2, 2024 – Cardi B has admitted that she had sex with Offset to ring in the new year.

In December 2023, Cardi went on Instagram Live to say she and her husband Offset have been separated for a while now. She also called him out in a series of tweets.

However, over the Christmas holiday, she was filmed multiple times with Offset.





They were also filmed clubbing together at a Miami strip club on New Year’s Eve.

Cardi then took to X to admit that she had sex with Offset on New Year’s Eve.

She said: “Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get dicked down yesterday? Absolutely baby.”

She added: “Y’all can use y’all rose (sex toy) on New Year’s Eve. I need some dick on New Year’s Eve.”

She admitted that she had a good time with Offset.

Following her admission, people are now doubting the couple’s alleged separation, with many saying she did it for clout.

Swipe to hear her admission in the video below