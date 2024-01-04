Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A girl has made several hilarious entries in her diary after she was beaten by her mother.

The girl was corrected on Jan. 2 for doing something wrong and she took to her diary to pour out her heart.

She wrote that she is convinced her parents are not her biological parents and she has no siblings.





She added that she is all alone and plans to run away from home.

She thanked her parents for all they have done for her but revealed that she intends to leave home on a stated day to look for her “real” parents.

The diary entry was shared by the girl’s elder sister with the caption: “A letter my kid sis wrote because my mum beat her this morning.”