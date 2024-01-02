Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of being behind the arrest of hundreds of youths at Kabiruini Grounds who had turned up to celebrate the New Year.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Njenga said Gachagua set up youths against police brutality and risking community extinction.

“It bothers me that a Kikuyu leader is using the State machinery to criminalise the same people who supported him during the 2022 general election.





“By labelling our innocent youths as members of Mungiki, Rigathi is not only setting them up against the notorious police brutality, but he is also setting up the entire community for extinction.

“When did the jobless, hopeless, and disgruntled hustlers become Mungiki? Kweli asante ya punda ni mateke,” he said.

Njenga called on the government to focus on its main agenda of tackling the high cost of living, dismissing claims that he is in hiding.

