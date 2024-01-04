Thursday, January 4, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that he will not allow the return of the outlawed Mungiki sect in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Tuesday in Njabini, Nyandarua County during the burial of Senator John Methu’s father Michael Maigo Waweru, Gachagua said no one will be allowed to revive the outlawed group that was exterminated by late former president Mwai Kibaki.

Gachagua noted that the Government is on high alert and would swiftly move in to stop attempts by the gang’s leaders and their sympathizers to recruit young people in the region, adding that heinous acts they committed previously were still fresh in the memories of the residents





“I am ready to pay any political price to protect these women and our young girls from the criminal gang. We cannot allow this,” he stated.

He added that those involved in the attempted revival will face the full wrath of the law.

“An attempt is being made to revive that criminal gang. Two months ago, they were back in bus stages extorting from matatu operators and business owners.

“That cannot happen. We cannot allow anyone to misuse our youths and engage them in crime. We have a responsibility to protect our young people from being misused by anybody,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST