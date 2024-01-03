Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken silence over the cold-blooded murder of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani, popularly known as Sniper.

This is after Public Service CS Moses Kuria implicated him in the murder of Sniper after he declared war on Mt. Kenya youths in the guise of fighting Mungiki.

Speaking yesterday during the burial of Nyandarua Senator John Methu’s father at Njabini, Gachagua said the people behind the murder of the blogger must face the law.





“Even with what happened in Meru that young man who was killed, the law must take its course and we want the DCI to quickly conclude those investigations and whoever is responsible must face the law irrespective of your political position and status in society because the law is uniform to the people of Kenya and that is what must happen,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua’s remarks come hours after digital strategist Dennis Itumbi announced that DCI detectives have arrested suspects behind the murder of Sniper.

“Very good job DCI Kenya for the arrests. #JusticeForSniper Let it be known you can never silence Bloggers just because you can. DCI Amin is a good man,” Itumbi wrote on his X handle.

Sniper disappeared on December 2, and his body was discovered on December 16, 2023.

A postmortem examination conducted on the body of the deceased revealed that he died after being strangled.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor said Sniper had marks on his neck and he exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST