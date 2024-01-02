Monday, December 1, 2024 – Former US president, Bill Clinton is expected to be named as ‘John Doe 36’ when a list of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s associates from court filings are made public.

Clinton, 77, will allegedly be named among dozens of Epstein’s high-profile associates in documents set to be released in the first days of 2024.

The pedophile’s powerful friends and acquaintances are set to be exposed as part of a vast unsealing that a judge ordered just before the New Year.

The files are expected to be made public on Tuesday, January 2.

Some 177 people will be identified across hundreds of files which will shed new light on the late financier’s sex trafficking operation and his network of influence.

According to ABC News, former President Clinton is ‘Doe 36,’ and is mentioned in more than fifty of the redacted filings.

Many of the legal filings connected to his name are surrounding the effort by Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers to subpoena Clinton for deposition testimony about his relationship with Epstein.

There is no indication the sealed records contain evidence of illegal conduct by Clinton and equally, Virginia Giuffre made no allegations of wrongdoing against him.

Giuffre said she met Clinton on Epstein’s private Caribbean Island, but Ghislaine Maxwell said Clinton had never been to Little St. James.

Personal flight logs kept by one of Epstein’s pilots did not show Clinton at Epstein’s island.

According to ABC, Giuffre’s reps contacted Clinton’s attorneys at the time in 2016, and they responded by saying his testimony would not be helpful to because he had never been on Epstein’s island.

The request was ultimately denied by U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet.

ABC reports that Clinton’s name is expected to be unsealed in filings surrounding efforts by Maxwell and Giuffre to get Jeffrey Epstein to answer questions – after he frequently invoked his constitutional rights against self-incrimination.

Clinton and Epstein were in each others circles in the early 2000s, and in 2002 it was noted that the former President had used Epstein’s jet for a humanitarian mission to multiple African nations.

The former president’s representatives have long said that Clinton cut ties with the financier in 2005 before he was probed in Palm Beach, Florida.

In 2019, when Epstein was arrested for child sex trafficking, Clinton’s spokesperson said that the former president knows ‘nothing’ of Epstein’s crimes and that he had not spoken to him for over a decade.

Judge Loretta Preska wrote ‘unsealed in full’ next to the names of 177 Does who are Epstein’s friends, recruiters, victims and others whose names will be revealed when the material is released within the coming days.

The material is related to a defamation case brought by Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts in New York against Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Roberts sued Maxwell for defamation in 2016 and while the case was settled, The Miami Herald – which published a bombshell expose of Epstein that led to his arrest in 2019 – sued to get the documents made public.

Some of the Does are identified in the ruling through links to interviews they have given to the media, which the judge cited as a reason why they should not stay private.

They include the housekeepers on Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean where some of the worst abuse that he perpetrated was carried out.

In her ruling, Judge Preska gave 14 days for any Does who objected to their documents being made public to object, after which they would be unsealed.

There will be documents about one of Prince Andrew’s accusers, who claims he fondled her breasts at Epstein’s New York mansion.

There will also be material about Haley Robson, who was named as a recruiter in police files of Epstein’s original investigation in 2006 in Palm Beach – though she has more recently claimed she was a victim too.

The filing suggests some documents will relate to Jean-Luc Brunel, a French model scout who was close to Epstein and allegedly abused many young women. Brunel hanged himself in a Paris prison cell in 2022 while awaiting trial on a slew of sex charges.

The documents in the case have been released on a rolling basis since 2019 when the first batch were made public days before Epstein also hanged himself in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The batch of 177 Does is the final group and includes many who were notified by the court but did not object to documents with their name on them being made public.

The material is likely to include depositions, emails, legal documents and other material not previously made public.