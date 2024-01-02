Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – Jenni Hermoso told a court hearing her kiss with Luis Rubiales after Spain’s Women’s World Cup triumph wasn’t consensual and she was pressured to come to his defence amid the fall-out.

The footballer appeared before a judge at Madrid’s High Court on Tuesday to give her version of the events that followed Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sydney back in August.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips as the Spanish team collected their medals and the trophy.





The former Spanish federation chief insisted the kiss was consensual and denies any wrongdoing.

He was banned from all football-related activities by world governing body FIFA and eventually resigned as Spanish FA president.

The kissing incident sparked outrage across the football world.

Hermoso filed a criminal complaint against Rubiales on September 6 and prosecutors filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault and coercion two days later.

The alleged act of coercion related to Rubiales pressuring Hermoso to speak out in his defence after he was criticised for his behaviour.

At her three-hour court appearance on Tuesday, Hermoso confirmed the same version of events she had previously given to prosecutors, stating the kiss ‘was unexpected and at no time consensual,’ according to Marca.

Speaking to the media as she left the court, Hermoso said: ‘Everything went well. I wanted to wish you a Happy New Year. Everything is in the hands of justice.

‘Thank you very much for the support you have given me and for many of you treating things so well. I appreciate it.

‘The process will take its course.’

The judge is also hearing testimony from other World Cup-winning players, coaches, and federation officials before making the decision.

Spanish media said Hermoso asked the judge to keep her court appearance as private as possible.

According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.