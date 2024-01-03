Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Two sets of parents have welcomed twins born in different years.

A couple from Connecticut and another from New Jersey welcomed twin babies who were born on different days, in different months and even in different years.

In each case, one baby was born slightly before midnight on Dec. 31, 2023, and the other was born in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2024.





At Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, parents Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris of Hamden welcomed baby boy Seven Morris at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Little sister Souli Morris joined the party just minutes later, at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. She clocked in at the same exact weight as her brother.

The hospital shared that the family is doing great and enjoying some well-deserved rest.

Eve and Billy, a couple from Merchantville, New Jersey, welcomed son Ezra at 11:48 p.m. on Dec. 31. He weighed 6 pounds and measured 18¾ inches long.

His younger brother, Ezekiel, made his appearance at 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 1. He weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 17¼ inches long. Both boys are healthy and doing well.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are roughly 114,000 sets of twins born in the United States every year. The chance of twins being born on different days is rare, and the chance that twins are born in different years is even rarer.

According to the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California, which hosted a similar twin birth story two years ago, the chance of twins being born in different years may be as rare as one in 2 million.

Watch video below.