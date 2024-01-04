Thursday, January 4, 2024 – Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak has hinted at launching investigations against various top officials in President William Ruto’s administration over a sudden lifestyle change.

Speaking during an interview, Mbarak noted that some top officials including Cabinet Secretaries were flexing with expensive luxurious items including watches costing millions.

Mbarak indicated that the exorbitant spending on certain items raised red flags, inviting the anti-grant body to put them under a microscope.





“When you are a CS, PS or heading any big organisation, you are under our radar. You belong to the category of highly exposed political persons,” Mbarak stated.

“This person now wears a wristwatch worth Ksh10 million and before he entered into this government, he had nothing. So those are now red flags that this man, he may be doing something,” Mbarak stated.

However, he did not reveal the names of the top officials in Ruto’s administration under the EACC radar.

The CEO vowed to continue with the purge against graft with some of the officials in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration featured in the list.

