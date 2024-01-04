Thursday, January 4, 2024 – Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre claims that a powerful Cabinet Secretary in Ruto’s Government is planning to grab his prime land along Haile Selassie Avenue, where his mega-church stands.

Pastor Ng’ang’a made the revelations while preaching to his congregants and issued a stern warning to the unnamed Cabinet Secretary.

“I hear there is Cabinet Secretary who is bragging that he will deal with me. Listen here, I am not your age mate. You will crush,” the visibly angry pastor said and threatened to curse him.





“Mtaanguka na ndege mchomeke” he said.

Ng’ang’a claimed that he rightfully owns the land and wondered why the Government is after him, yet the late Nicholas Biwott owns a piece of land next to his church but no one is interested in the land.

“Why are they not touching Biwott’s land?” he posed and alleged that his church is being targeted by the Government.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.