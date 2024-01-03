Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A slay queen believed to be one of CS Ababu Namwamba’s alleged girlfriends is on the spot after she caused drama in a public hospital, accusing the staff of laxity.

She rushed a patient to the public hospital at night but was kept waiting like the rest of the patients, prompting her to protest and cause drama.

She threatened the staff and invoked the name of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.





“Let me call Ababu. You are all stupid,” she is heard saying in the trending video.

She continues to hurl insults at the staff while accusing them of neglecting the patient that she had brought to the hospital.

Kenyans have taken to social media to condemn her uncouth behaviors.

Watch the video.

