Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A woman is crying for justice after she was physically assaulted by her husband and left nursing serious injuries.

The heartless man dislocated his wife’s jaw, following a domestic squabble.

Word has it that he has been subjecting his wife to physical abuse for the last two years.





She has reported the matter to the police several times but she never gets justice.

“This man Below Is called Micheal Ssenyonjo, a resident of Bulindo – Nsasa, he runs a restaurant ( Plush) on Kira he has been beating the wife like a thief for the last 2Years, and whenever she reports to Kira Police Division, she never gets Justice. I Condemn GBV,’’ an X user wrote.

