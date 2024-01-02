Monday, December 1, 2024 – Cristiano Ronaldo ensured his mother finished 2023 on a high note by gifting her a new Porsche for her birthday on New Year’s Eve.

Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, turned 69 on Sunday and the Portuguese superstar flew back to his hometown of Madeira to celebrate with her.

He splashed out on a new Porsche Cayenne for her, and a video of the moment she was shown her new car has been shared on social media.

Aveiro was taken to the Porsche by Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, and she struggled to hold back the tears after realising the gift she had been given.

The car was wrapped with a huge red ribbon tied in a bow, and Aveiro was overcome with emotion as she hugged her grandson before getting into the car for the first time.

She was then briefly shown how the new car works, while her family, including Ronaldo himself, watched on from inside the garage.

Ronaldo’s sister, Katia, hailed her brother on Instagram for his generous gift to their mother.

Katia posted: ‘If she is happy, it is because her son remembers her and not because of the value of the gift. Honour your father and your mother and your days on earth will be long.’

Watch the video below