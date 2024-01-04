Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Cristiano Ronaldo has been included on a 23-player shortlist for the FIFPro team of the year.

The Portuguese superstar features on the shortlist despite playing his club football for the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr during 2023, following his exit from Manchester United.

The 38-year-old ended the year as the top scorer in world football with 54 goals for club and country.





The shortlist was been dominated by Man City players after Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in a remarkable campaign.

Erling Haaland leads the Man City stars in the list having scored 52 goals in 53 appearances to spearhead their success.

Ederson, Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Kyle Walker have been included in the squad, while Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva feature following their contributions.

FIFA FIFPRO MEN’S TEAM OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST

Goalkeepers

Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina)

Defenders

Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

John Stones (Manchester City, England)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid, England)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/Barcelona, Germany)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay)

Forwards

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/Al-Ittihad, France)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/Bayern Munich, England)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami, Argentina)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)