Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Coleen Rooney is set to become the main ‘family breadwinner’ after her husband Wayne was sacked as Birmingham manager, Daily Mail reports.

The mother-of-four, 37, was sued by Rebekah Vardy for libel but went on to win the case, with a judge ruling in her favour.

She then banked £800,000 from rival Rebekah in November 2022 and is now expected to start exploring new opportunities following the success of her Wagatha Christie TV documentary.





A source told The Sun: ‘Coleen and Wayne were in no rush for the Wagatha Christie money but now Wayne has lost his job it will come in handy.

‘Coleen received the payment from Becky after she gave her an extension to give her more time to get the cash together. Coleen is the breadwinner at the moment and the Wagatha cash will certainly tide them over for a while.’

Coleen, who is the author of several books, also explained in a recent interview: ‘The kids have always been my priority, they always will be, but I’d like to see what’s out there for me.

‘First, we’ll get through Christmas, that’s a big family affair – everything I do is a family affair. Then I’ll sit down with my management and map out what’s next. But I’m going to wait. I like to take my time; I like to organise and be prepared.’

Wayne was sacked as Birmingham manager, the club confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Birmingham had the worst record in the Championship after Rooney replaced John Eustace in October. They took 10 points from a possible 45, losing nine and winning just two.

The former England captain is thought to have been on much less than the £1.5million per year salary that was initially suggested and departed the club along with coach Carl Robinson.

Coleen is expected to start exploring new opportunities following the success of her Wagatha Christie TV documentary.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story dropped on Disney+ in October, offering an inside tale into what exactly happened between warring WAGs Coleen and Rebekah Vardy.