Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A video of church members taking turns to crawl under a pastor’s raised leg has sparked a heated debate.

In the video said to have been shot in a church on New Year’s Eve, members are seen leaving their seats to form a line on their knees, before slowly crawling towards the pastor.

As each person reaches the pastor, they crawl under his leg and come out on the other side before standing up to walk away.





The crawling exercise reportedly symbolises crossing over into a better year.

The incident happened in an African country, though it is not clear high country exactly.

Reactions to the video have been divided.

Watch below