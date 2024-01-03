Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Chaos ensued at Divisional Police Headquarters in Nyeri as youth, who were arrested on Sunday over suspicion of being members of the outlawed Mungiki sect, began singing traditional songs inside the cells.

In a video circulated online, the suspects sang vernacular proverbs, which were interpreted to agitate for freedom and solidarity.

Other sections of the song also touched on the difficulties they were facing in life.





In the video, the traditional songs attracted the attention of visitors, who were drawn to the suspects’ enthusiasm.

Over 290 suspects were arrested in Nyeri Town and accused of being members of the outlawed Mungiki sect.

Police officers erected security checks on various highways to deter supporters from attending the planned rally organized by controversial politician Maina Njenga.

According to Nyeri County Police Commissioner Pius Murugu, the planned rally had been banned as it was unlawful.

The crackdown on the youth comes in the wake of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s promise to fight against the resurgence of the group.

In the past weeks, he has been adamant that the government would not tolerate the resurgence of the sect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST