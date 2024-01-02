Celebrating Kenya’s Five Greatest Athletes of All Time

Kenya boasts more than stunning landscapes and vibrant cultures; it is also the birthplace of some of the most extraordinary athletes the world has ever seen. Kenya has nurtured a lineage of runners whose feats on the track and endurance in marathons have garnered global admiration.

The Kenyan passion for running runs deep within the fabric of its society. Children often race barefoot across dusty paths, dreaming of emulating their idols who grace the international stage. These athletes are champions who embody the possibilities that arise from showing commitment to running and determination to overcome challenges and setbacks.

Kipchoge Keino

Kipchoge Keino emerged as a true pioneer in Kenyan athletics in the 1960s. He began his international career at the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia, finishing 11th over three miles. Keino competed at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo but returned home empty-handed. However, he shone brightly at the 1968 games in Mexico, finishing second in the 10,000 meters and winning gold in the 1,500 meters despite suffering from gall bladder issues in the run-up to the latter.





Keino captured a second gold medal in the 3,000-meter steeple chase at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich and finished second in the 1,500 meters. He called time on his professional career in 1973.

These days, Keino runs the Kip Keino Foundation in Kenya, a charity he and his wife set up to support underprivileged children—a true champion in every sense of the word.

Catherine Ndereba

Catherine Ndereba was once described as the greatest women’s marathon runner of all time, and it would take a brave person to argue against that statement. During her long and illustrious career, Ndereba won silver medals at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and two golds and a silver in the World Championships.

Ndereba won the world-famous Boston Marathon in 2000, 2001, 2004, and 2005, becoming the race’s first female four-time champion. She also claimed the silver medal in the 1998 New York City, 2002 Boston, 2002 Chicago, 2003 London, and 2003 New York City marathons.

Nicknamed “Catherine the Great,” Ndereba officially retired in 2008 and resides in Nairobi with her husband, Anthony Maina, and daughter Jane.

David Rudisha

David Rudisha is a middle-distance runner who specializes in the 800 meters. Indeed, Rudisha made the 800 meters his own, winning eight gold medals across various competitions and breaking the world record.

The first of Rudisha’s gold medals came after he won the World Junior Championships in Beijing in 2006. Three years later, Rudisha won the IAAF Grand Prix in Rieti, Italy, in a time of 1:42.01, breaking a 25-year record for an African runner.

Rudisha won gold over 800 meters at the 2012 London Olympics. His time of 1:40.91 set a new world record, which still stands today. If one looks at the ten fastest ever times over 800 meters, Rudisha’s name is next to seven. Only Sebastian Coe (1981), Wilson Kipketer (1997), and Nijel Amos (2012) have come close to matching Rudisha’s incredible time.

Vivian Cheruiyot

Vivian Cheruiyot does not look like a typical long-distance runner because she is only 5ft 3in (1.59m) tall, but she is a phenomenal athlete. Cheruiyot is equally as dangerous over 1,500 meters as she is in the marathon, which is a rarity in a world where runners specialize in one or two distances.

During her career, Cheruiyot won gold at the World Championship in the 5,000 meters in 2009 and 2011 and gold over 10,000 meters in 2011 and 2015. She also won gold over 5,000 meters at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and silver over 10,000 meters at the same games.

Cheruiyot helped herself to three marathon majors medals, too. She won the 2018 London Marathon with a time of 2:18:31, finished second in the same race in 2019, and second in the 2018 New York Marathon.

Eliud Kipchoge

Eliud Kipchoge used to specialize in the 5,000-metre distance but transitioned to the marathon later in his career. Kipchoge is regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners ever and was the world record holder over 26.2 miles from September 2018 until October 2023. Five of Kipchoge’s runs are in the ten fastest marathons in history.

Kipchoge won the 2014 Chicago Marathon before taking gold in the 2015 Berlin, 2015 London, 2016 London, 2017 Berlin, 2018 London, 2018 Berlin, 2019 London, 2021 Tokyo, 2022 Berlin, and 2023 Berlin marathons; the man is a machine!

His win in the 2016 London Marathon saw Kipchoge miss the world record by a mere eight seconds. Two years later, in Berlin, Kipchoge won the marathon in a world record time of 2:01:39.

He became the first person in recorded history to finish a marathon in under two hours. However, the IAAF does not recognize his 1:59:40 time in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge. He then broke his own world record at the 2022 Berlin Marathon, setting a time of 2:01:09.

Conclusion

These five remarkable individuals, Kipchoge Keino, Catherine Ndereba, David Rudisha, Vivian Cheruiyot, and Eliud Kipchoge, not only brought glory to Kenya but have left an enduring legacy in the athletics world. All five have shown unwavering dedication and unrivaled determination in their relentless pursuit of middle and long-distance running excellence. They are not only Kenyan legends but have rightly earned legendary status in the world of athletics. Some of them hung up their racing shoes for good, but they will forever be remembered as the greatest Kenyan athletes of all time.