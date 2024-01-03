Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A Catholic Priest has challenged singer Chidinma Ekile after she claimed she was born blind but regained her sight after her mother prayed for her.

Rev. Father Angelo Chidi Unegbu asked Chidinma to provide details of the hospital where she was born, the doctors that confirmed she was blind, and whether she went back to the hospital after receiving her sight.

He added that he would like to send a team to investigate.





He said his query is in line with the challenge he made last year, urging people who were blind and regained their sight after prayers to step forward.

See below.