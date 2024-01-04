Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A British Airways crew member died after she collapsed in front of passengers moments before their jet was due to take off.

According to Mail Online, the 52-year-old steward fell to the floor as holidaymakers were preparing to fly from London Heathrow to Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve.

It was gathered a medically trained passenger administered first aid to the stricken crew member.





However, despite the efforts of passengers, police and paramedics – who arrived later – the steward could not be saved, reports The Sun, with the flight later cancelled due to the ‘medical emergency’.

The tragedy reportedly came just days after a second BA steward, also aged 52, died in America on December 23.

A BA insider claimed there were ‘no reported underlying health conditions’ in both the crew members who died.

Speaking of the double-death blow, a source told The Sun said colleagues were in ‘shock and disbelief’.

‘It has been a traumatic festive period for BA’s flying team. Everyone is deeply upset,’ they said.

An official cause of death for both crew members has yet to be determined.