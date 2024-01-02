Tuesday, December 2, 2024 – Rapper Blac Chyna has revealed that the breast implant reduction surgery she underwent led to health complications.

Blac Chyna had revealed that she made the change because she no longer felt large fake boobs fit her body type; but because she’s had so many implants over the years, she needed to gradually reduce the implants to get to her desired size.

She said she’s had two recent surgeries to go from 585cc implants to 190cc, and one procedure resulted in her left breast being encapsulated. In other words, her muscle contracted around the implant.





Chyna said it’s the first time she’s dealt with side effects from breast implants, calling it the worst possible outcome.

She added that it’s been painful, she’s on the mend and she’s loving her new look and happy about her future.