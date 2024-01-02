Monday, December 1, 2024 – Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife have announced that they are getting divorced after previously separating.

AJ and Rochelle DeAnna McLean released a joint statement today, January 1, announcing their plans to divorce.

It read;

“As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage.

“It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter.”

AJ and Rochelle had revealed in March 2023 that they were “temporarily” separating to work on themselves and their marriage. At the time, they said they were planning to come back together.

AJ and Rochelle got hitched back in 2011 after 6 years of dating … with his Backstreet Boys crew attending their wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They have 2 children together; daughters Ava, who goes by Elliott, and Lyric.