Tuesday, December 2, 2024 – Singer Ashanti had to quickly share another post after an initial post she shared raised questions.

Ashanti, 43, and rapper Nelly, 49, are expecting their first child together, US Weekly announced in Dec. 2023.

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source told US Weekly.





Ashanti took to Instagram to share photos of herself with a flat tummy.

Followers flooded the post with questions about her pregnancy. They asked if she was no longer pregnant going by her flat tummy.

The singer then shared another post from the same photo session with her tummy looking slightly rounded.

Before sharing the photos on Instagram, Ashanti performed in front of a crowd this past weekend. During her performance, she proudly marched back and forth on stage, showing off her bulging pregnant belly.