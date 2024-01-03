Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A man called Edward Ugochukwu has advised one Nneoma Precious, to remain in her abusive marriage.

He gave the advice after the woman lamented how her husband cheats, lies and constantly beats her.

According to Nneoma, her brothers and friends advised her to walk away from the marriage.





While some Facebook users equally encouraged Nneoma to leave, Edward Ugochukwu blamed her for her husband’s actions, saying that ‘no normal man will hate his wife without justifiable reason’

“What is your attitude towards him like? Honestly no normal man will hate his wife without a justifiable reason. Amend your ways and watch him change for better towards you. Will your brothers or friends marry you if you leave your marriage. You better start thinking with your brains,” he wrote.