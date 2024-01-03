Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Days after being accused of sexual assault by singer, Paula Abdul, veteran TV producer Nigel Lythgoe has also been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing 2 contestants 20 years ago on a reality competition show.

The women were contestants on the show, “All American Girl”, which aired for one season in 2003; and Lythgoe was a producer on the program.

The women alleged that that he would repeatedly show up on the set, and in dressing rooms, when they were wearing dance costumes and “openly swatted and groped” their butts.





The women who are filing as Jane Does, claimed that when production hosted a party to celebrate the end of filming, Lythgoe insisted one of the women ride with him back to the studio where everyone else on the cast was going at the end of the party.

The second plaintiff insisted on going with them to protect her fellow contestant, but they alleged Lythgoe drove them back to his home, where he made sexual advances on both of them. In the suit, they alleged he lifted up the sweater she was wearing, and “engulfed” one of the women while trying to kiss her, and she immediately rejected him.

The other plaintiff claimed he got aggressive with her by pushing her against a grand piano and forcing his mouth and tongue on her, all of which she protested.

The women are suing Lythgoe and an unnamed production company for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

The plaintiffs cited California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act which they believe allows for the revival of their claims even though the statute of limitations would have otherwise run.