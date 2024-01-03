Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Keisha Nash Whitaker, the ex-wife of actor Forest Whitaker, died from alcoholic liver disease aged 51 on December 7.

Nash-Whitaker, who battled anorexia for years, suffered from the disease which occurs when the liver becomes seriously damaged by excessive alcohol consumption – for years before her death, a death certificate obtained by TMZ reveals.

Acute renal failure, which can be caused by anorexia is also listed as a significant factor contributing to her death.





She passed away at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in L.A. County.

The former couple’s daughter True Whitaker, 25, confirmed the tragic news on her Instagram account last month, calling her ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’ in a heartbreaking post.

A source told DailyMail that Nash-Whitaker died after being in and out of hospital for the past few months with intestinal problems, following a years-long battle with anorexia.

‘Keisha battled anorexia for years,’ says a source. Forrest stayed by her side during those difficult times, but the following year he filed for divorce in 2015.

Whitaker, 62, and Nash-Whitaker were married in 1996 and share two daughters, Sonnet, 27, and True, 25.

‘They remained friends and their divorce was amicable, but because Whitaker said his wife was, ‘kind, funny bright and out – going, as well as a good mother to their children, there was no need to not remain friendly.’

Whitaker’s wife sparked concern back in 2014 after she was seen displaying her thin figure while at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards with her husband.

According to RadarOnline.com, Keisha was estimated at the time to have lost around 35lbs (two and a half stone) over the last few years.

Such extreme weight loss at her age could lead to significant health problems, according to The Hampton’s Diet author Dr. Fred Pescatore.

Dr. Pescatore, who had not treated Keisha, told Radar: ‘She runs the risk of premature aging of her heart and bones.