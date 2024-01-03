Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A pretty Luo lady has left Netizens talking after she got married to an elderly white man, who is old enough to be her grandfather.

She exchanged vows with the septuagenarian mzungu in a colourful wedding attended by friends and family at the lavish Mombasa Continental Resort.

She went ahead to confess that she was after his wealth.





She decided to date for money after genuine love shattered her heart.

“On my way to date for money because love has shown me dust,” she captioned one of the romantic photos that she took with her elderly lover.

The wedding photos have since sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with many people trolling her for settling down with an elderly man.

However, she is not bothered by the negative comments.

She also displays a lavish lifestyle on social media, which is sponsored by the old mzungu.

Her Instagram account is littered with photos of her dining in lavish hotels in and out of the country.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.