Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Mombasa-based actress Trisha Khalid is a new proud owner of a Mercedes Benz, which was she was gifted by her sponsor during her birthday.

Trisha is dating Joseph Onyango, the immediate former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Onyango sponsors Trisha’s lavish lifestyle and word has it that he is planning to marry her as a second wife.





He even took her to his rural home during the festive season.

Trisha took to social media to flaunt her German machine.

See photos.

Here’s Trisha sponsor Joseph Onyango.

