Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A family is in distress after their son went missing under mysterious circumstances last year around September.

The missing man runs a business in downtown Nairobi.

On the fateful day that he disappeared, he closed his shop and left for his house along Thika Road.





However, he did not reach home.

He went missing and his phone switched off.

He has been described as a humble man who cannot even hurt a fly.

Efforts to trace have been futile, despite his family reporting the matter to the police.

