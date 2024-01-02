Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Innocent “2Face” Idibia has said new entertainers have turned him into an upcoming singer.
The legendary singer made this known on Instagram.
He wrote:
“These new cats are not smiling o. I don turn to upcoming artist o, chai.”
He added: “But as dem talk am, we no go gree for anybody this year.”
