Friday, December 8, 2023 – Zimbabwe’s President, Emerson Mnangagwa, has launched a thinly veiled attack at President William Ruto, accusing him of becoming a puppet of the West.

Speaking on Thursday, Mnangagwa said Ruto, like a marionette, is being controlled by Western countries to achieve their selfish agenda of dividing Africans.

“As Africans, we need to speak with one voice. Our current leaders mustn’t take glory by being marked as good leaders from the global north.

“They have the capacity to divide us. We must be identified as good leaders by our own people,” Mnangagwa said

Since his election last year, Ruto who branded himself the ‘hustler president’, has transformed himself into a puppet president who is being controlled by the United States, United Kingdom, and even the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

IMF and the World Bank have controlled Ruto to the point that he is raising taxes without thinking about the plight of suffering Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST