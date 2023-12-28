Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has donated 54 bicycles to village heads in Zvishavane as a Christmas gift.

The president made the donation at an event on Tuesday, December 26.

The county’s First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, also donated Christmas hampers to the wives of Village Heads present at the same event.

This was made known by the Zimbabwean Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting on its official X handle.

The post read, “Today, His Excellency President Mnangagwa @edmnangagwa donated 54 bicycles to Chief Mapanzure, at Lundi Primary School in Zvishavane. The bicycles will be distributed to village heads. Also present was the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, who donated Christmas hampers to the wives of Village Heads present at the event..”