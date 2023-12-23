Saturday, December 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has once again surprised Kenyans after he introduced taxes on E Citizen transactions.

In a Gazette Notice dated December 14 Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Njuguna Ndungu, noted that the Digital Payments Platform is integrated with all available electronic payment platforms in Kenya.

This includes mobile money, electronic bank payments, real-time gross settlements (RTGS), wallets, debit or credit cards, and other payment channels.

The eCitizen.go.ke shall charge a nominal administrative fee per transaction, which shall be pro-rated as follows:

Payments of below Sh199 will come with a cost of Sh.5.

Kenyans making payments of between Sh.200 and Sh.299 will be charged Sh.10.

Payments of between Sh300 and Sh.499 will come with a charge rate of Sh.15.

For eCitizen payments ranging between Sh.500 and Sh.699, one will pay a charge rate of Sh.20.

Payments ranging between Sh.700 and Sh.999 will come with a charge of Sh.25.

Any payment above Sh.1000 will cost one Sh.50.

