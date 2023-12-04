Monday, December 04, 2023 – Nkechi Blessing Sunday has pre-emptively addressed body shamers while showing off her body online.

The actress teased her fans with a glimpse of her natural body in a see-through outfit.

She then mentioned that she might have gallops on her body then asked why she needs to please anyone by going under the knife for the perfect body.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Some of you are soo used to Artificial body, that you don’t appreciate natural bodies anymore, so what if I have gallops here and there? Make I go restructure my body to please who? Internet children? Taaaa!!!”