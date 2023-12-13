Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Former United Democratic Alliance Vice Chairman, Seth Panyako, has urged President William Ruto that he will be a one-term President, for failing to address the issue of high cost of living in his first year in office.

Panyako, who is also the Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), said that Ruto was on the verge of breaking the country’s history by becoming the only president who would serve for one term.

Panyako, who spoke in Trans Nzoia County on Tuesday, accused the president of disregarding the needs of Kenyans, asking him to ensure the economic situation changes lest he loses badly the 2027 General Election.

He said it would be impossible for Kenyans to give Ruto another term in office while struggling with the high cost of living.

“If the cost of living does not come down, you’ll break this country’s history. You’ll become the country’s first one-term president,” Panyako said.

“We cannot vote for you in 2027 when we are crying of hunger, and our children are without jobs. That’s not something Kenyans can accept,” Panyako added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.