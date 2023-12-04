Monday, December 4, 2023 – President William Ruto has indirectly threatened Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba for, criticising his government.

Wamuchomba, who was elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, is one of the rebel MPs criticising the government for failing to lower the cost of living.

However, Ruto through UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, threatened Wamuchomba with dire consequences for criticising the government.

In a statement on Saturday, Malala said any UDA lawmaker who will criticise the government will face disciplinary action.

“Our party leader has been working hard to salvage this country from the dungeons of economic depression, but we have members who do not understand this.

“They have been going in public to oppose government positions and programs. We are going to institute an internal mechanism to deal with such members,” Malala said.

He pointed out that it was unprofessional for Members of Parliament to publicly oppose the position taken by the party and the president.

“It is very unprofessional for a sitting member of parliament to go to the public to oppose UDA positions on certain matters. We shall not entertain such members of the UDA,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST