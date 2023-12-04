Monday, December 4, 2023 – President William Ruto has indirectly threatened Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba for, criticising his government.
Wamuchomba, who was elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, is one of the rebel MPs criticising the government for failing to lower the cost of living.
However, Ruto through UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, threatened Wamuchomba with dire consequences for criticising the government.
In a statement on Saturday, Malala said any UDA lawmaker who will criticise the government will face disciplinary action.
“Our party leader has been working hard to salvage this country from the dungeons of economic depression, but we have members who do not understand this.
“They have been going in public to oppose government positions and programs. We are going to institute an internal mechanism to deal with such members,” Malala said.
He pointed out that it was unprofessional for Members of Parliament to publicly oppose the position taken by the party and the president.
“It is very unprofessional for a sitting member of parliament to go to the public to oppose UDA positions on certain matters. We shall not entertain such members of the UDA,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malaya with your Dick head Zakayo William Ruto pathological liar we have no sympathy with you,stop threatening People and we shall not take your useless threats lightly,Wacha kutisha watu go and threaten your wife and children,why a you seeing it unprofessional when Kenyans are speaking up the truth without fear on what is affecting them,yet you want to tell Kenyans and the world it’s professional to live a lie,umetuzoea wewe truth must be told upende usipende,you are a fraud and a pony with your useless clueless propaganda, your disgusting to Kenyans and the world yet fools are clapping for you without knowing your a mother fucking pathological liar,we will not accept people who are telling you the truth to be threatened, victimized and destroyed with your useless propaganda Kenya Kwanza regime is useless full of gorilla’s,baboons,mp pigs and full of harlots in the government institutions,Malala malaya is a disgusting secretary his the first pig with all means possible to face disciplinary actions for impregnating female MCAs who are harlots and clueless bitches, Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba must continue to speak the truth by criticising fraud government truth must be told Dick head Zakayo William Ruto is a pony and fraud infact he has become a threat to the world a pathology mentally sick liar kama imekuuma Sana nitafute shit hole government.