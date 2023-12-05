Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Kenyans are up in arms over another draconian Bill that seeks to send them to jail for six months or fined a whopping Ksh500,000 or both if found rearing animals at home without a license.

The Animal Production Professionals and Technicians Bill 2023 seeks to provide training, registration, and licensing of animal production professionals, technicians, specialists, and firms.

Additionally, the bill seeks to provide for the regulation of the standards and practices of the Animal Production profession.

It describes animal production as keeping farm animals for subsistence, commercials, and cultural purposes.

“Any person who carries out animal production services without having been registered under this Act, or otherwise contravenes any provisions of this Part, commits an offense and shall be liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Ksh500,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or to both,” reads part of the bill.

Kenyans seeking a licence will have to apply at the Animal Production Professionals Board and wait for approval within a stipulated period after paying the set fee.

Each licence issued shall be valid from January 1 to December 31 of the year. With this time, the licence may also be suspended by the board for various reasons, including false information in the application.

Notably, foreigners may qualify to acquire licenses if they meet the set guidelines, including if they are offering animal production services in another country.

After approval, the board shall hold the individual or firm’s name and other details. Further, the registered members will be required to pay an annual fee as prescribed by the board.

If the licence is cancelled, the person will be required to surrender their certificate of registration to the board’s Registrar or be fined Ksh50,000.

This comes after Kenyans were divided by Livestock Bill 2023 which demands all farmers producing animal feeds to be licensed or face a fine of Ksh20,000 or six months imprisonment.

