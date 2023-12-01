Friday, December 1, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over the harassment of hustlers by his goons in the name of Kanjos.

Speaking during the celebrations of the Hustler Fund anniversary, Gachagua expressed concern over the mistreatment of traders in Nairobi and other parts of the country by county governments.

He wondered why some of the traders were being mistreated, yet they were the biggest supporters of the Kenya Kwanza administration during the 2022 polls.

He advised Sakaja and his friends to adopt strategies that dignify the traders whose goods were destroyed by the Kanjos.

“When they get to the streets, they do not have a problem with anybody. They usually sell their goods and go home. Let us love them the way we loved them during the campaigns,” he stated.

Gachagua cautioned the county bosses against serving the selfish interests of established enterprises seeking to kick the traders and hawkers out of towns.

“The site of these hustlers should not irritate anybody. We should love them the way we loved them during the elections. Let the governors not be pushed by people with money to chase away the hustlers.

“Those who have money were not for us during the polls. These are the people who stood by us. Let the counties work with the national government to dignify them,” he stated.

Gachagua’s remarks were centred around instances when county askaris harassed traders in different parts of the country.

Notably, most of the incidents have been witnessed in Nairobi, prompting Governor Johnson Sakaja to apologise and take action against some of the officers.

For instance, on Wednesday, Sakaja’s office suspended three county inspectorate officials over the harassment of traders and motorists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST