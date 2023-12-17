Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has responded to the viral photos of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi casually walking around with a bag loaded with wads of cash.

Sudi was one of the notable Kenya Kwanza politicians who graced the just-concluded Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo county which was graced by President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In the photos, Sudi wore dark glasses, a jungle green cap, a striped long-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and black sports shoes.

The outspoken UDA legislator carried what appeared to be a loaded brown envelope with a sling bag around his neck.

However, taking to X, Keter slammed Sudi for his move to carry such an amount of money in public.

“They found empty coffers!!” Keter posted.

Ruto and Gachagua purchased goats amounting to KSh 15 million at the Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo.

The president declared that he and his deputy would acquire 1,000 goats out of the 3000 goats at the auction at a rate of KSh 15,000 each.

Gachagua is on record claiming that they found an empty coffer when they took over the government, but their actions and lifestyle have been telling a different story.

