Sunday, December 10, 2023 – A TikToker has said those who can’t take the women they love to a fancy restaurant on the first date, do not have a future in the dating realm.
In the video she shared, the lady stated that those suggesting an eatery for a first date should know that dating is not necessary for everyone.
She added that such people should take a cue from their mates or stop trying to date anyone.
