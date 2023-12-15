Friday, December 15, 2023 – The bad blood between Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has degenerated into insults.

This is after Murkomen insulted Cherargei as being ignorant over the generator saga at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Speaking during an interview, Murkomen hit back at Cherargei after the latter criticized him for the frequent power outages at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Murkomen, who has been in the spotlight in recent weeks, argued that the backup generators used at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport are unique.

“I saw someone say that a generator is something you just plug in and plug out.”

“It is very disheartening to see some people out there behaving like they know which generator we are talking about and they think you just go and switch it, they are just propagating their ignorance,” Murkomen stated.

He insisted that one needs a high-level electrical engineer who is well-equipped to synchronise electricity connection when there’s a blackout.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who has been at loggerheads with Murkomen, urged President William Ruto to crack the whip on Murkomen and other officials accused of relapse after the country faced the third nationwide outage in three months.

Senator Cherargei laughed off the CS’s decision to seek the DCI’s help in unravelling the mystery behind the blackouts.

“Murkomen is blaming KAA and saying there’s sabotage for DCI to investigate, I don’t know what investigation you should do to a generator that was installed and you just press the buttons for switching on and off or just set a timer?” He questioned.

Earlier, the CS had attributed the blackouts to sabotage and invited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to launch investigations and arrest perpetrators. He also blamed the previous regime for investing poorly in key infrastructure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST