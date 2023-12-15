Friday, December 15, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria may be summoned to the DCI to substantiate his wild claims.

This is after he revealed that President William Ruto ‘stole’ former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s victory in last year’s elections with the help of Western powers.

During an interview, Kuria admitted that Western envoys from the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union played a significant role in ensuring Ruto’s win in the 2022 general election.

Kuria noted that he contacted the three ambassadors during the tense vote-tallying period in the country to come to their rescue and they delivered.

“So, I told Duale and Ndindi Nyoro, these people are going to put us on task. So, I quickly contacted the ambassadors from Western countries, since I was the one coordinating them,” Kuria recalled.

“I called US, UK, and EU ambassadors and persuaded them to come to Bomas so that they could witness the unfolding firsthand so that if any incident or deaths occurred, they would have been there to witness. That was a big step that saved us,” Kuria noted.

The CS acknowledged that the atmosphere at the national tallying centre that preceded the declaration of the president-elect caused him to panic out of fear.

“There was a looming danger, and we were very few. I was not sure if we could come out of the Bomas of Kenya alive. You know, the other side had the government, and they were very many.”

“They angered us, and despite being sure that we had won, the looming danger at Bomas made me panic,” Kuria claimed.

