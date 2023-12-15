Friday, December 15, 2023 – President William Ruto may be forced to implement former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio manifesto and start giving people cash as Baba had suggested.

This is after the World Bank advised him to abandon giving subsidies to a few and instead give cash to Kenyans to help reduce poverty in the country.

The World Bank in Kenya Poverty & Equity Assessment 2023 Report released on Thursday offered three recommendations to reduce the rate of poverty in the country.

According to the report, the rate had reduced, but after the pandemic in 2020, the gap between the rich and the poor widened.

World Bank also advised against the use of subsidies to cushion farmers, one of Ruto’s key agenda. The international body suggested that it was better to invest in key infrastructure, research, and development.

Additionally, the World Bank suggested the replacement of the input subsidies with a voucher of an equivalent amount of cash. This would help the poor households make better farming decisions.

“Kenya’s economic growth has the potential to pull millions more out of poverty, even in challenging economic contexts. An inclusive growth strategy that boosts economic opportunity and productivity among the poorest, while maintaining focus on longer-term development objectives, will help realise that potential.,” read part of the report.

“Domestic fertiliser prices are subject to global conditions, and the promotion of local (or within Africa) production of fertilizer potentially offers a less distortionary way to make this input affordable,” read the report in parts.

Ruto was advised to connect the poor to economic growth, strengthen households’ resilience to adverse weather shocks, and leverage fiscal policy to support poverty reduction objectives.

In Azimio’s manifesto, Raila had proposed to give Sh6000 every month to poor households to help reduce poverty in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST