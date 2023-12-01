Friday, December 1, 2023 – The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that eight basic commodities had registered a drop in prices in November compared to October.

Maize flour (2-kilogram packet) was one of the food items with the highest drop of 6.5 percent, which was only bettered by potatoes, which saw a 7.1 percent drop (1 kilogram).

Electricity prices dropped by 1 pe cent and 1.2 percent for 200 Kilowatts and 50 Kilowatts respectively.

Other basic goods whose prices dropped included Sukuma Wiki (2.4 percent), Maize grain (3.3 percent), and cabbages (3.6 percent).

Due to the return of the subsidy program, Kenyans were able to buy 1 litre of Kerosene at 1 percent cheaper compared to October.

Similarly, a litre of diesel reduced prices by the same margin.

Food items that recorded an increase in prices included Tomatoes (17.7 percent), Oranges (3.8 percent), Wheat Flour (3.3 percent), Carrots (2.7 percent), Beef (1.9 percent), and Onions (1.1 percent).

Despite President William Ruto’s promise to make cooking gas affordable to every Kenya, a 13-kilogram Liquifeid Petroleum Gas (LPG) saw a price increase of 1.1 percent.

Kenyans in the construction sector will also be affected after cement prices rose by 1.1 percent.

KNBS, in its statement, noted that the country’s inflation was at 6.8 percent in November compared to 6.9 percent in the preceding month.

Contributes to the inflation rate included transport, housing, and utilities as well as the food industry.

The statement by KNBS was made a day after Ruto assured Kenyans that his Kenya Kwanza administration had brought down the cost of living.

However, the Opposition maintained that the head of state was yet to actualize his promise as Kenyans were still struggling to make ends meet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST