Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Francis Van-Lare’s list of the women he’s allegedly slept with has caused problems for a number of women who share similar names with those mentioned on the list.

Francis had said that he would release the names of all the women he been intimate with to mark his 70th birthday.

On the D-day, he released the names of over 200 ladies from various tribes that he had allegedly slept with.

A woman who met Francis some time back and took a picture with him began making news headlines when the photo of her and Francis was shared all over as people pointed out that her name was mentioned on the list.

She immediately reached out to Francis to do a post to clear her name but Francis was reluctant to do so.

She had to share her chats with Francis to clear her name.

Sadly, sharing the chats did little to convince people and many are still slut-shaming her because of Francis’ list.