Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A woman on X has shown interest in a man on the social media platform by shooting her shot.

The man posted a photo and wrote in quotes:

“Started the year single ending the year single.”

A women quoted his tweet and wrote to him:

“Hi Edi, I see we share something in common, consistency in singleness. Let’s change this and wear matching pjs next year. My name is Tobi, and I’m a writer, and if you allow me, I’d write my way to your heart.”

Her reply has gone viral, with many people retweeting and liking the tweet.