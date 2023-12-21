Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A woman on X has shown interest in a man on the social media platform by shooting her shot.
The man posted a photo and wrote in quotes:
“Started the year single ending the year single.”
A women quoted his tweet and wrote to him:
“Hi Edi, I see we share something in common, consistency in singleness. Let’s change this and wear matching pjs next year. My name is Tobi, and I’m a writer, and if you allow me, I’d write my way to your heart.”
Her reply has gone viral, with many people retweeting and liking the tweet.
