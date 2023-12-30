Friday, December 29, 2023 – A woman has shared the last messages she exchanged with her close male friend this holiday season before she blocked him.

In their chat, the woman is seen keeping her friend updated on her Christmas plans, including where she plans to spend the holiday.

During the chat, she invited him to her dinner party only for him to inform her that he was now in Canada.

She added that before he travelled, she saw his packed luggage and asked but he lied.

She also disclosed that others knew he had travelled but he hid it from her while regularly chatting with her.