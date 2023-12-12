Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – A woman is seeking to divorce her husband after he gave her a deep cut in the leg.

The woman reportedly invited her lawyer on Sunday, Dec. 10, to discuss getting a divorce after her husband attacked her.

Photos show the aftermath of the attack.

The woman is seen bleeding profusely from the affected leg, her blood soaking the gauze bandage used as a tourniquet to stop the flow of blood from the cut.

According to an X user who narrated the story, the woman’s lawyer advised her to “opt for judicial separation pending divorce.”

