Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – A woman abandoned her cheating husband and relocated to Canada without his knowledge.

The woman lied to her husband that she was travelling to buy goods, but she had no plans of returning.

She began planning her exit after discovering her husband has been cheating on her.

The woman’s story was shared by Jake Okechukwu Effoduh, a BBC radio personality and human rights lawyer.

He wrote:

“On a 6-hour flight from Brussels to Montreal, my seat neighbour is excitedly telling me how her husband has been cheating on her for 4 years and she acted like she didn’t know. Now she’s relocating to Canada to start a new life but her husband thinks she’s going to buy goods.”