Monday, December 11, 2023 – A woman is making headlines in Zimbabwe after inviting her alleged married lover to live with her and her husband.

Local news platforms reported that Moreblessing Nhema, had been in a relationship with the married man, Stephen, for a long time. Stephen later moved into the one room that Moreblessing rented with her husband, Beven Nyamoto.

Moreblessing was reportedly living with Zvikomborero, her cousin, but the new arrangement forced her to find somewhere else. Zvikomborero who found the living arrangement quite odd, accused her cousin of giving her husband a love portion. She told H-Metro that Moreblessing and Nyamoto fought over the matter, and how she solved it is a mystery.

It was alleged that when Zvikomborero confronted Moreblessing about it, she got angry, and the former had to move out. Nyamoto is currently not working, and Zvikomborero believes that might also be why he was strong-armed.

Moreblessing and Nyamoto however claimed that Stephen is Nyamoto’s relative, and he is currently staying with them. They claim they took him in after he was reportedly not paid by his former job. However, sources told the publication that Nyamoto and Stephen are not related in any way.